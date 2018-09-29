Posted: Sep 29, 2018 3:44 AMUpdated: Sep 29, 2018 3:44 AM

The Oklahoma Board of Education continues to approve hundreds of emergency teacher certificates as schools across the state struggle with the teacher shortage.

The Oklahoman reports that the board approved more than 400 certificates Thursday to school districts that lack qualified candidates to fill vacancies.

The board has approved more than 2,500 certificates since June, up from 590 certificates issued over the previous year.

Two-thirds of school districts that responded to an August survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association said that they anticipated needing emergency certified teachers to fill vacancies. The survey found that there are nearly 500 teaching vacancies across the state.

State schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister says officials need to make teaching more appealing by providing teachers with more training, support and tools.