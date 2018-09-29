Posted: Sep 29, 2018 3:45 AMUpdated: Sep 29, 2018 3:45 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville City Council plans to name a portion of Shawnee Avenue from 18th street to Hillcrest Drive in honor of Jim Bohnsack Monday night. The council will designate the roadway as Jim Bohnsack Avenue.

The council will also award bids for ruggedized computer tablets and docks for polivce patrol cars, for pavement rehabilitation work on Price Road, and for runway rehabilitation at Bartlesville Airport.

The agenda calls for the council to act on a consultant agreement with former city manager, Ed Gordon.

Monday night's council meeting is set for 7 o'clock at the city center building in downtown Bartlesville.