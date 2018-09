Posted: Sep 29, 2018 6:19 AMUpdated: Sep 29, 2018 6:19 AM

Evan Fahrbach

It was a cool and interesting evening of prep football action on Friday across Northeast Oklahoma. Here are the Week 5 scores:

Sapulpa: 63

Bartlesville: 58

Chelsea: 6

Nowata: 33

Tonkawa: 13

Pawhuska: 12

Dewey: 6

Haskell: 44

Caney Valley: 0

Beggs: 76

Oklahoma Union: 33

Ketchum: 0

Barnsdall: 50

Langston Hughes: 36

Galena: 34

Caney Valley, KS: 16