Posted: Sep 30, 2018 4:26 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2018 4:26 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Osage County Board of Commissioners will hear from Jared Lemmons on two proposed donations of county property. The board will be asked to donate the use of tables and chairs for Saturday's National Indian Taco Championship and a proposal to donate the use of the Ag Building and the Osage County Fairgrounds for an ag program for public schools on November 10th.

The agenda for Monday's meeting also calls for action on quotes received on the purchase and installation of four new 5-ton heating and air package units for use at the Women's Building at the fairgrounds. The board will also be asked to reduce the fee or possibly donate the use of the Women's building for a fund-raising party in February for Allie Baker for Miss Rodeo Oklahoma Teen.

Monday morning's Osage County Board of Commissioners meeting is set for 10 o'clock at the courthouse in Pawhuska.