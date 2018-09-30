News


Washington County

Extension Agreement up for Consideration Monday

Charlie Taraboletti

\r\n Washington County Commissioners will take action on a proposed Cooperative Extension Service Agreement with OSU Monday morning.  The contract would cover the period from last July first to June 30th of next year.  Commissioners will also act on a utility relocation agreement for work on Bison Road. Monday morning's meeting convenes at 9 o'clock at the Courthouse Administrative Center.

