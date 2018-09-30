Posted: Sep 30, 2018 4:28 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2018 4:28 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Washington County Commissioners will take action on a proposed Cooperative Extension Service Agreement with OSU Monday morning. The contract would cover the period from last July first to June 30th of next year. Commissioners will also act on a utility relocation agreement for work on Bison Road. Monday morning's meeting convenes at 9 o'clock at the Courthouse Administrative Center.

