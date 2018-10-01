Posted: Oct 01, 2018 3:13 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2018 3:13 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville Community Foundation board has ananounced the appointment of Mike Wilt as the organization’s new Executive Director. Board Chairman, Mark Headley says the foundation board is pleased to bring Wilt on as the Foundations’ new Executive Director. He is confident that with Wilt's leadership the Community Foundation will continue to thrive. Headley says he is also grateful to Laura Jensen for her leadership during the transition.

Wilt served eleven years as the Executive Director for the Bluestem Medical Foundation at Jane Phillips Medical Center. During that time, he also supervised public relations, marketing, and government affairs for the hospital. Prior to his tenure at Jane Phillips Medical Center, Wilt served ten years as a state representative in the Oklahoma Legislature after being elected in 1996.

Wilt will join the Bartlesville Community Foundation team led during the interim by Director of Affiliates and Community Outreach, Laura Jensen on October 15th. The Foundation board appointed Jensen to this role after CEO Shawn Crawford accepted employment with the Tulsa Library Trust.

In the last five years, the Foundation has grown six-fold closing out the 2017 fiscal year with nearly $12 million in assets and $1.4 million in local impact. As a collection of endowed funds, the Foundation exists to ensure the charitable organizations that are so important to the success of this community continue to flourish for years to come.