Posted: Oct 01, 2018 3:56 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2018 3:57 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after several financial accounts were apparently put at risk.

According to WCSO, several issues have been reported with accounts belonging to Arvest and Truity Credit Union. Deputies say other banks or credit unions may have been affected but they are still sorting out the information.

You are asked to check your accounts, and call police if you spot anything suspicious.