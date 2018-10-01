Posted: Oct 01, 2018 8:21 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2018 8:21 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Dewey School Board will approve the membership of the district's AD HOC Committee for the school year when it meets tonight. The board will also approve the Gifted and Talented plan and the Alternative Education plan.

Board members expect to hire a para-professional for the school year and to hire two classroom teacher aides for the Kindergarten class. Action is also expected on Elementary School Teacher, Kendra Sloan's resignation.

Tonight's Dewey School Board meeting is set for 6 o'clock at the district's Administration Building