Posted: Oct 01, 2018 10:31 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2018 10:31 AM

Max Gross

Nowata County Clerk Chris Freeman addressed concerns and complaints at Monday morning’s meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners. The concerns were stemming from the campaign booth for sheriff Kenny Freeman at last month’s Nowata County Free Fair.

Freeman detailed that a uniformed police officer was at the booth and went to great lengths to describe how this was normal at county events. Freeman went on to state that the point of the booth at the fair was for kids to have fun and it was not about any political campaign.

In a somewhat related matter, the commissioners tabled an item regarding a donation of school supplies from Walmart to the sheriff’s office. This action was taken at the recommendation of the district attorney. Some in the community speculated that school supply items were passed out at the sheriff’s booth at the free fair.

The new business portion of the meeting entailed several items for District No. 3. Bud Frost announced that he is applying for a $50,000 REAP grant from Grand Gateway. Frost also assigned a $43,000 bid to Carter Construction to rebuild an equipment shed that was destroyed during a recent storm.

The Nowata County Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at 9 a.m.