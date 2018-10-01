Posted: Oct 01, 2018 10:44 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2018 10:46 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after several financial accounts were apparently put at risk. Arvest Bank spokesman, Jason Kincy (KIN see) says the accounts were compromised by what is called a card skimmer at the point of purchase

Kincy says bank officials learned of the compromised cards and are researching which cards were compromised and how.

According to the sheriff's office, several issues have been reported with accounts belonging to Arvest and Truity Credit Union. Kincy says other institutions are involved because the compromise happend at a business where purchases were made not at a bank. He says you should check your account s.

Call the police and contact your bank if you spot anything suspicious.