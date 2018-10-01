Posted: Oct 01, 2018 12:39 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2018 12:39 PM

Garrett Giles

Nolan Jones sends a letter to the Washington County Commissioners to view during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday. They accepted the letter that says that Jones will resign his position on the Washington County Free Fair Board.

Commissioner Mike Bouvier says they have received some interest in the position already. Nolan Jones had two years to his term left so whoever replaces him will fill in for him until the term is up.

The Washington County Commissioners approved a cooperative extension services agreement with Oklahoma State University and the United States Department of Agriculture.

They would also approve a utility relocation agreement with the state of Oklahoma for work on Bison Road in Washington County District 2.