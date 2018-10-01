Posted: Oct 01, 2018 2:57 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2018 2:57 PM

Max Gross

Several defendants appeared in front of special judge Jared Sigler at Monday’s arraignments at the Washington County Courthouse.

28-year-old Jesse Garcia of Bartlesville was presented with misdemeanor charges from a shoplifiting incident that occurred last Thursday. Garcia allegedly stole several small cosmetic items from Family Dollar. A $500 bond was set.

30-year-old Ashley Doggett was charged with possession of paraphernalia when a methamphetamine pipe was found on her person when she was arrested for an active warrant. Judge Sigler set Doggett’s bond at $500.

Also, 27-year-old Joseph Moore of Broken Arrow was presented with three charges including, a felony maliciously defacing the property of another charge, misdemeanor breaking and entering and reckless conduct with a firearm. Moore allegedly broke into a residence and shot an iPhone with a firearm. Bond for Moore was set at $2,500.