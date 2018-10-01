Posted: Oct 01, 2018 3:23 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2018 3:23 PM

Max Gross

Bartlesville’s new Chief of Police Tracy Roles started his new post today. Roles served as the police in Anadarko, Oklahoma for nine year previously. The City of Bartlesville announced the hiring on August 30 but allowed Roles time to move his family before starting the job.

Roles takes over for longtime police chief Tom Holland who announced his retirement over the summer. City manager Mike Bailey thinks Roles will prove to be a great fit in Bartlesville…9921R

Roles also served previously as facility director and warden of the Tulsa Transitional Center and deputy coroner/chief of investigations with the Weld County Coroner’s Office in Greeley, Colo.