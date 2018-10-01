Posted: Oct 01, 2018 3:39 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2018 3:40 PM

Garrett Giles

An ASAP General Store opens at the intersection of Frank Phillips Boulevard and Highway 123 in Bartlesville. ASAP General Manager Caleb Downs says the community deserves an excellent gas station on the west side of town. ASAP General Stores wants to give back to the people that have given so much to them.

As for the beer shortage, Downs says they plan on getting a delivery of beer for the Beer Shack portion of the store on Tuesday.

There have been reports in the Tulsa area where people have allegedly gone into general stores to steal alcohol on shelves. Downs says that does happen sometimes when a shortage happens with a product in demand, and asks people to exercise caution.

In addition to restocking the freezers with beer and being wary as the stores replenish, Downs says the elite level-three kitchen area called Lucille’s Kitchen in the new ASAP store will unveil its full menu soon. The ASAP store also has several flavors of fuel including: ethanol free, E-10 fuels, diesel, diet diesel, and CNG.