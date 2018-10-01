Posted: Oct 01, 2018 7:36 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2018 7:39 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Public Schools discuss agenda items during their regular school board meeting Monday night in the Administration Building.

The Dewey School Board would approve the membership of the District AD HOC Committee for the 2018-2019 school year. Superintendent Vince Vincent says is a multipurpose committee that takes care of business. He says different school functions need committees and it's always better to have all those functions under one committee instead of several.

The resignation of elementary school teacher Kendra Sloan was approved at the school board meeting. Superintendent Vincent says the school will miss her level of teaching. Sloan and her husband will move to Lubbock, Texas for work. The board plans on hiring a replacement for the following school when they have a bigger pool of applicants. Vincent told the board that he wasn’t sure if they had the candidate pool right now to make a hire.

Two hires were made at the meeting as well. The board hired Tina Welch and Leslie Lawrence to work as classroom aides for the kindergarten classes for the 2018-2019 school year. Vincent says the school district is in a financial position to hire the aides which will improve the educational experience for their kindergartners.

The board approved the Gifted and Talented Plan and the Alternative Education Plan for the 2018-2019 school year. Superintendent Vincent says not much has changed with the plans.

They would approve changes to Dewey’s Board of Education policy regarding head lice. There will no longer be a no-nit policy meaning that students can only be removed from schools in Dewey if they have noticeable lice. The school would then walk with the student’s parents to remove the lice so the student can return to classes.

School board members also approved fundraisers for HS Computer Applications wanting to sell football and basketball ads, and Dewey’s Varsity Cheer wanting to sell Pink Out shirts and fan cloths.