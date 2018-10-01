Posted: Oct 01, 2018 8:09 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2018 8:12 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey City Council members address a dilapidated structure, the amendment of the fiscal year 2018-2019 budget, and the surplus and donation of police vehicles at their regular meeting on Monday.

One structure on 700 N Choctaw Street was declared dilapidated by the city council members. The city council members would go on to surplus two Ford Crown Vic’s before approving their donation to the town of Jennings in Oklahoma.

City Manager Kevin Trease says Jennings has a limited budget. The City of Dewey received four police vehicles from Washington County, and Trease says they are now in excess in Dewey. With that, Trease says it's only fitting that they pay those donation to them forward to Jennings.

From there they approved to amend the fiscal year 2018-2019 budget. The Dewey Fire Department raised funds for muscular dystrophy which increased revenue and expenditures by nearly 48-hundred dollars.

The city council would approve their regular meeting schedule for calendar year 2019. In other business, city manager Trease says concrete will be poured Tuesday at the new police department building.