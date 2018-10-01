Posted: Oct 01, 2018 8:21 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2018 8:21 PM

Max Gross

City Attorney Jerry Maddux presented a letter of retirement to the Bartlesville City Council at Monday night’s meeting. Maddux was hired as the city attorney in May of 1975.

Maddux stated that he we still make himself available for consultation after his retirement becomes effective in January.

City Councilman Alan Gentges, a practicing attorney himself, says he has a deep respect for Maddux.

Mayor Dale Copeland called for anyone in the community that is interested and meets state requirements to apply for the position. Applications will be accepted until October 19.