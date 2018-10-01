Posted: Oct 01, 2018 8:24 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2018 8:46 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council accepted several bids at Monday night’s regularly scheduled meeting. The council accepted three bids for police equipment, including two bids for police vehicles.

The first was for four police pursuit SUV’s. A bid of $110,000 was awarded to Bob Howard Chrysler Dodge Jeep of Oklahoma City. The same dealership was awarded a $62,000 bid for three police pursuit sedans as well. Mayor Dale Copeland say it is standard procedure to rotate police vehicles.

A $116,000 bid for in-vehicle tablets and mounting systems was awarded to Patriot Technologies to replace the current systems in police vehicles.

The council also announced that a pavement rehabilitation project will be taking place on Price Road. The project will go from the west of Highway 75 to the roundabout at Silverlake Road. A $977,000 bid was awarded to Gradeline Construction of Broken Arrow. The project was budgeted at $850,000, but vice mayor John Kane explains that the city can afford the overage.

Also in the meeting, an extension of Shawnee Avenue was named ‘Jim Bohnsack Avenue’. Bohnsack announced his retirement as the leader of the Arvest Friday Forum last month.

A consulting agreement was also reached with former city manager Ed Gordon who retired earlier this year. Copeland says that Gordon’s knowledge and contacts will have value to city going forward.