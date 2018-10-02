Three Bartlesville Police Department K9’s receive body armor donations Tuesday.

Bartlesville Police Department’s K9’s Atlas, Baron and Borg all have received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vests were sponsored by an anonymous donor and embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of FBI Special Agent Paul J. Russell.”

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is 950-dollars. Each vest has an estimated value between 18-hundred to 23-hundred dollars, and a five-year warranty

Since its inception in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 31-hundred protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $5.7 million dollars.