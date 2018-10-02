Posted: Oct 02, 2018 1:52 PMUpdated: Oct 02, 2018 1:52 PM

Our news partners at the News on 6 say two Pawhuska police officers were arrested after an incident at the jail involving a person who had been arrested.

According to an affidavit, Officer Robert Rulo said a person he had arrested, Brandon Jacobson, had spit in his patrol car. Rulo wanted Jacobson to clean the car and asked for the help of Officer Paris Robertson.

The officers told Jacobson to clean up the spit and, according to the report, Jacobson said it wasn’t his but he could clean it if he was given cleaning supplies. The report says Rulo told Jacobson to “clean it up with his hand, his shirt, his cap, or whatever he could find.” Jacobson refused.

Robertson then got frustrated, and allegedly shoved Jacobson into the back of the car and hit Jacobson in the back of the head with a flashlight that belonged to Corporal Daniel Purdunn, who was also there for the incident.

The report says while Jacobson was face down in the backseat of the car, Robertson was on top of him and Purdunn heard Robertson say, “You wanna turn on me boy? I will…end you.” It says Rulo shouted “Did you see that? Did you see that? That just turned into assault and battery on a police officer. You just got a felony.” Jacobson responded, “I didn’t even do anything. I didn’t even do anything. What do you mean I got a felony?”

The incident was caught on video which appears to corroborate Purdunn’s account, the report says. Jail records show Robertson was arrested for assault and battery and Rulo was arrested for false certificate by a public officer.

Records also show Jacobson was arrested for assault and battery on a police officer and driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked license.

