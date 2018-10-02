Posted: Oct 02, 2018 3:04 PMUpdated: Oct 02, 2018 3:04 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man found himself in police custody after making threats toward his wife late Monday night. Dustin Hiefner appeared at the Washington County courthouse on Tuesday facing charges of domestic abuse, threats to kill and interfering with an emergency phone call.

According to an affidavit, an officer responded to a domestic abuse call on Clearview Drive. A female victim reported that Hiefner had punched her in the side of the head during an argument. The officer felt a knot about the size of a quarter on the woman’s head.

Hiefner allegedly stated that he had a stolen shotgun buried in the yard that he was going to use to kill the victim. This was accompanied by repeatedly saying, “I’m going to kill you.”

When the woman attempted to call 911 Hiefner took her phone and threw it. A minor witness corroborated the same account to the responding officer.

Hiefner saw his bond set at $15,000 due to a previous domestic conviction. The bond comes with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.