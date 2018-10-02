Posted: Oct 02, 2018 3:39 PMUpdated: Oct 02, 2018 3:42 PM

Garrett Giles

Big Brothers Big Sisters launches a new logo in an effort to recruit more mentors. Bartlesville Area Director Charlene Dew says that the new logo should clarify the identity of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

A branding firm took a survey and found that only 11-percent of people surveyed knew which logo was the logo for Big Brothers Big Sisters. That, to Dew, warranted change.

The new black, white and “electric” green logo in the shape of a B encourages Dew. She says being able to brand better to pull in more mentors and putting them with already successful mentors excites her want to help local youth. According to Dew, 92-percent of the children involved with the local Big Brothers Big Sisters program have improved their academics.

Dew adds that children have struggles other than education but have had those struggles met based on Big Brothers Big Sisters parent/mentor surveys. She says that 96-percent of the children with a mentor have been able to talk to someone about their feelings, 89-percent of children have been able to find a sense of future and that 97-percent of the children have increased their self-confidence.

Big Brother Big Sister Open in Bartlesville will have an open house at their offices located at 320 SE Delaware Avenue Suite 7. The open house is scheduled for Oct 16 and will go from 4:30 to 6:15 p.m. Dew invites people to come learn about being a mentor, being in a committee, being on the board, or to simply become an advocate for the program.