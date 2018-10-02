Posted: Oct 02, 2018 4:15 PMUpdated: Oct 02, 2018 4:15 PM

Max Gross

A late rally erased a 1-0 deficit and clinched a spot in the 2A state tournament for Oklahoma Union softball for the first time in team history. The Lady Cougars needed extra innings to squeeze the regional host, Minco to advance to state after a 2-1 victory.

Head coach Thad Hewitt who has coached the team on-and-off since 2000, says the team has thrived based on its understanding of the game’s fundamentals.

Oklahoma Union has a record of 26-7 including winning 19 of its last 22 contests including postseason as it heads to the state tournament. Hewitt says that momentum shows what the team is capable of when it clicks. Hewitt has led the team to regional appearances in nine of its last ten seasons. Hewitt says this state appearance shows the pedigree that has been building in the program for years.

The Lady Cougars open the eight-team state tournament on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. against Silo High School. The games will played at the Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee.

We’ll have more coverage on Oklahoma Union Softball’s first ever state tournament appearance as the week goes on.