Posted: Oct 03, 2018 5:59 AMUpdated: Oct 03, 2018 5:59 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Chances are you will receive a "Presidential Alert" on your cell phone this afternoon. It's part of a national Emergency Action System test.

The EAS system traces its roots back to the Emergency Broadcasting System from the 50s and 60s. The system was designed by broadcasters in cooperation with Federal authorities and is used on the local or regional basis to warn you of tornadoes, floods, and other emergencies.

It it is the first time the test will include cell phone alerts that are similar to the ones you receive for Amber Alerts.

Phones equipped for the Wireless Emergency Alert system will receive messages that will go out starting at 1:18 local time. If that option is turned on for your phone and if you are in range of an active cell tower for wireless providers that provide WEA messages you should receive the notification. The message will have a header identifying it as a Presidential Alert.

The nationwide alert will go out to broadcasters at 1:20. It goes to radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers, and wireline video providers.

This is the fourth time the broadcast industry has tested its nationwide alert system and the first time it will include cell phones. The last nationwide test was in September of last year. The test was originally scheduled for September 20th but it was postponed because of the need to respond to hurricane Florence.