Posted: Oct 03, 2018 10:04 AMUpdated: Oct 03, 2018 10:04 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Health Department will offer walk in flu shots. The Washington County Health Department began offering the flu vaccine Monday.

Health Educator and Public Information Officer Wendy Frankenburger recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older should get vaccinated for the flu each year. She says the flu vaccine is formulated each year to keep up with flu viruses as they change.

In addition to getting a flu shot, public health officials recommend the following prevention tips:

Adopt a healthy lifestyle by eating nutritious foods, exercising regularly, and getting a full night’s rest.

Wash hands frequently using soap and water, or alcohol-based products such as hand gels when hands are not visibly soiled.

Use tissues to cover coughs and sneezes, then dispose of them and wash your hands immediately. When tissues are not readily available, cough into your sleeve, not your hands.

Stay home from work, school and other public places when feeling ill.

Last flu season there were 291 deaths and 4,819 hospitalizations between September 2017 and May 2018.

The special walk-in flu clinic at the Washington County Health Department on Oct. 15 will last from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Flu shots will be provided at no out of pocket cost to recipients. Those with insurance are asked to provide their card showing coverage.

For more information or to make an appointment, call the Washington County Health Department at 918-335-3005.