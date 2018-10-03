Posted: Oct 03, 2018 11:43 AMUpdated: Oct 03, 2018 11:44 AM

Garrett Giles

Mail turned up missing in the Bartlesville and Dewey area last weekend. United States Postal Services spokesman Albert Ruiz for the area reached out to the Bartlesville Radio station to give us a statement about the still missing mail. Ruiz says:

“The Postal Service’s goal is to provide quality service to all postal customers. It is disappointing when, on rare occurrences, we fall short of that goal. Local postal management is aware of the situation involving letter mail collected in Bartlesville and Dewey, Oklahoma. They are continuing to research the matter. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience they have experienced.”

Ruiz urges customers to contact their local Post Office with questions or concerns. Customers can also reach them through our Customer Care Centers at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or they can visit www.usps.com/help for assistance.