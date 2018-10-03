Posted: Oct 03, 2018 2:31 PMUpdated: Oct 03, 2018 3:28 PM

A domestic assault in Bartlesville attracted quite a bit of police attention on Tuesday. 71-year-old Joe Cullison was charged with domestic assault with a deadly weapon and making threats to kill during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, a female victim had filed a report about a stolen firearm. She believed that a juvenile was interested in using the gun because he was being bullied at school. The woman filed the report because she believed Cullison may have given the juvenile a firearm.

The victim told Cullison she was going to lock the guns away. At this time Cullison threatened to shoot the victim. She began reaching for the gun when Cullison shoved her to the ground. As she was trying to get up Cullison allegedly hit her in the head with a .38 caliber special revolver.

The woman began bleeding form her head but was able to get away. Police found her outside the residence on Roselawn Avenue with blood on her clothes looking dazed.

Cullison stated that he accidentally struck the victim with the weapon when she tried to grab it from him. He was placed under arrest at this time.

Bond for Cullison was set at $5,000 with a condition of no contact with alleged victim. Another stipulation of the bond requires Cullison to surrender all of his firearms to the Washington Sheriff’s department.