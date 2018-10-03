Posted: Oct 03, 2018 2:55 PMUpdated: Oct 03, 2018 3:06 PM

Garrett Giles

Marketing Manager Paige Kimrey with Bartlesville Regional United Way says United Way will recognize the organizations pace setters next week. Kimrey says pace setters set the pace for the community.

Pace setters are people who give a certain amount of cash per month that amounts to $500 or more per year.

The dollars given to United Way, Kimrey says spread across the local communities.

The pace setter recognition event will take place on Oct. 11. For more information, go to the United Way offices at 415 E Silas Street or call 918-336-1044.

United Way has a goal to raise $2.3 million this year and have announced that they have made 31-percent of their goal. 27,000 people in Washington and Nowata counties are predicted to receive services from the money raised. The support will also impact parts of Osage county and parts of southeast Kansas.

(Photo credit: Bartlesville Regional United Way)