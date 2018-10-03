Posted: Oct 03, 2018 3:13 PMUpdated: Oct 03, 2018 3:13 PM

Garrett Giles

Due to the upcoming forecast predictions for this Saturday, October 6, OK Mozart’s Oktoberfest will take place inside of Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach located at 1845 W. 4th Street in Bartlesville from 4 to 11pm. OKM Music says it’s appreciative of the collaborative effort by CCMMO and its Director, Misty Wishall for the gracious use of their facilities for the festival. There will be a bucket available for monetary donations to CCMMO.

All of the exciting entertainment, live music, games, contests, food and drinks for Oktoberfest will continue as planned. There will also be a TV broadcasting the Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State football game and Conor McGregor’s UFC fight. In addition, Le Theatre de Marionette from Dallas, Texas will also be performing two shows of “Hansel and Gretel.”

Adult tickets are $10. Student tickets for ages 0 to 17 are $5. Families can purchase a Family Ticket for $24, which includes two adults and two children.

For more information, contact OKM Music at 918-336-9900 or visit: okmmusic.org.