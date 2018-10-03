Posted: Oct 03, 2018 3:34 PMUpdated: Oct 03, 2018 3:49 PM

Garrett Giles

The last day to apply for voter registration in order to have voter eligibility on Nov. 6 draws closer. Nov. 6 will see voters voting in the General Election and the Regular Municipal election for the City of Bartlesville’s Ward 2 and Ward 4.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says the last day to register is Friday, Oct. 12. House said that persons who are United States Citizens, residents of Oklahoma and at least 18 years of age, may apply to become registered voters.

Persons who have never been registered to vote before or who are registered but need to change their name or address may do so by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application Form in time for it to be postmarked no later than Midnight, Friday, October 12, 2018. Application forms are available at the County Election Board Office located at 420 S Johnstone, Room 101, and all post offices, public libraries, and tag agencies.

The County Election Board will respond in writing to each person who submits an application for voter registration. The response will be either a voter identification card listing the new voter’s precinct number and polling place location or a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application for voter registration was not approved.

For more information regarding voter registration, contact the Election Board at 918-337-2850.