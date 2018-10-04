Posted: Oct 04, 2018 7:19 AMUpdated: Oct 04, 2018 7:19 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The White House says it has received the FBI's supplemental background investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and senators have enough time to review it and vote.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley tweeted early Thursday he also had received the file. Grassley is expected to read it Thursday morning, followed by his colleagues.

Oklahoma's Senator James Lankford says he expects to see the report as well. The senator says every senator's constituents have checked in on the issue. He says emails and voicemails are full of comments.

White House spokesman Raj Shah says senators "have been given ample time to review this seventh background investigation" into Kavanaugh, who denies accusations of sexual misconduct when he was in high school and college. Senator Lankford expects the Cloture vote on Friday

Shah says the White House is "confident the Senate will vote to confirm" Kavanaugh.

Democrats argue Republicans have been rushing to confirm him.