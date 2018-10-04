Posted: Oct 04, 2018 11:03 AMUpdated: Oct 04, 2018 11:03 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation partners with the National Rifle Association to offer an online hunter education course to Oklahomans. The course replaces the Wildlife Department's previously offered online course.

The free hunter education course is available online on the Wildlife Department's website at www.wildlifedepartment.com/education. The same webpage also provides a schedule of classroom-taught hunter education courses led by certified instructors at locations across the state.

Hunter education topics include firearms safety, wildlife conservation and identification, safe archery and more. The classes help people become safe, legal and ethical hunters. The course is required for most hunters ages 10-30 who wish to hunt without a mentor present.

Any Oklahoma resident 10 or older may complete the online course and print a hunter education certification card upon completion of the online final exam. Youths 9 and younger may take the course for knowledge but are not eligible for certification; instead, these youths may buy an apprentice-designated hunting license.

Apprentice-designated licenses may be used by anyone 30 or younger also. A hunter education certification is not required for anyone 31 or older in Oklahoma.

(Photo credit: The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation)