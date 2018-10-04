Posted: Oct 04, 2018 12:32 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2018 1:09 PM

Garrett Giles

Family Promise of Washington County registers people for their Family Promise bike ride fundraiser. The bike ride fundraiser called Tour De B’ville offers a family bike ride experience around Bartlesville with various stops along the way.

Ashley with Family Promise says the money will go towards helping the homeless achieve independence. She says that Family Promise wants to work with underlying issues as well so the people they help won't return to homelessness. That means they will talk to people about mental health on top of budgeting so the people can be a successful whole.

People can register online for Tour De B’ville by going to https://familypromisewc-ok.org/tour-de-bville. On-site registration is also possible before the event starts at the Phillips 66 parking lot west of the railroad tracks on Frank Phillips Boulevard. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 20 and will start at 9:00 a.m.

Participants will receive a card to be punched at each designated stop along the Tour De B'ville event. At the end of thr ride, completed cards may be turned in for a drawing.

Tickets for adults cost $15 and tickets for children 17 and under cost $10. The maximum cost per family is $40.

Each participant will receive a t-shirt, but they will only have 150 shirts pre-ordered. The earlier people register for the event, the more likely they will receive a t-shirt because Family Promise will be able to order more shirts before the Oct. 20 event.

(Photo credit: Family Promise of Washington County)