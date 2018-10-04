Posted: Oct 04, 2018 1:22 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2018 2:24 PM

Two more Bartlesville Public Schools will celebrate the launch of Project Fit America. Both Ranch Heights and Woodrow Wilson elementary schools will join Hoover elementary in being outfitted with indoor and outdoor fitness equipment and related fitness curricula. The schools have received outdoor circuit exercise equipment, lessons, activities, games, medicine balls, weighted jump ropes, and weighted hula hoops.

Physical education teacher Brittany Whaling at Wilson says she’s excited for her kids. Whaling says she can't wait to see how her students will grow with the equipment that the school has to offer them now.

Project Fit America wants the schools involved to encourage their kids to improve. Whaling says that kids can compete with other kids in their school as well as kids around the nation.

A grant funded by Jane Phillips Medical Center and Truity Credit Union provides the Project Fit America program to each school. Both organizations will join Ranch Heights and Woodrow Wilson when they have their ribbon cutting ceremonies on Oct. 17.

Whaling says they will say thank you to the Jane Phillips Medical Center, Truity Credit Union, and Project Fit America for their contributions. She says Jane Phillips Medical Center and Truity Credit Union paid for the equipment and Project Fit organized it. Jane Phillips also dug the holes and poured the cement for the equipment. Whaling notes that some parents actually helped build the "Fit Pits."

The ribbon cutting ceremony for Wilson will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. and Ranch Heights will have their ceremony from 2 to 3 p.m. At Wilson, kids will have their names on the ribbon with a ring that they have made. Kids at both school will be able to demonstrate how the equipment works with their teachers and their parents during the ceremony.