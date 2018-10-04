Posted: Oct 04, 2018 1:48 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2018 2:09 PM

Garrett Giles

Elder Care Executive Director Cordell Rumsey says they will continue to give flu shots every Tuesday. They give shots from 9 to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. every Tuesday.

Rumsey says they have to keep their eyes open daily when it comes to getting flu shots delivered to Elder Care. He says the medicine has to be screened before they can receive it. When they're out of a dosage, Rumsey says they're just waiting for the shots to be delivered. He asks people to come back to get the shot they want when they have it.

Rumsey says they currently have flu shots in high and low dosages. He says the high dose is recommended for those for the age of 65. If people have Medicare, Rumsey says they just have to show their Medicare information to get a shot. Those getting a shot can also pay a private cash price of $60.