Posted: Oct 04, 2018 1:55 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2018 2:12 PM

Garrett Giles

According to a report, Bartlesville Police located a truck that had just been stolen from a residence in Osage County. The owners of the truck spotted the vehicle eastbound on Adams near Silverlake and contacted law enforcement.

Bartlesville Police found the truck a short time later and before a traffic stop could be done the driver jumped out of the truck at the intersection of Harris and Bridle. Two other female passengers stayed with the truck and they were arrested for being in possession of stolen property. Officers located other items of stolen property inside the truck which came from a residential burglary in Washington County.

Police are still in the area looking for the driver Joshua Ray Pierce who fled the scene. Pierce was last seen wearing a black shirt with khaki brown shorts and black tennis shoes, he is 6'03” 330 lbs. Brown eyes, Brown hair. Ranch Heights Elementary school which is only a few blocks from Bridle and Harris has sheltered in place, locking exterior doors as a precautionary measure. Officers are still on scene searching the area.