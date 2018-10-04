Posted: Oct 04, 2018 2:48 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2018 4:13 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man picked up his second DUI in two days while under the influence of inhalants. Christopher McCool appeared for an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse facing DUI charges for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

According to an affidavit, a witness reported a single car traffic accident to police near Hensley Boulevard and Morton Avenue. The witness reported that he had seen an incident involving a Ram truck that was no longer at the scene. The man came up to the truck to help and saw McCool slumped in the driver’s seat. The man stated he believed the driver was on drugs but could see what appeared to be an air duster can in the vehicle.

A separate officer was able to locate the vehicle in question near Seminole Avenue. Police allege that McCool caused damage at several locations before they made contact with him.

The vehicle struggled to stay in its lane and the made an improper left turn. The officer pulled over McCool and recognized him from a DUI arrest on Tuesday. The officer confirmed that there was an air duster can in the vehicle.

McCool did not pass several field sobriety tests administered. He was then placed under arrest. Bond was set at $25,000 with a stipulation that McCool not be in possession of any air duster or similar inhalants.

The alleged incident occurred around 4 o’clock on Wednesday afternoon. Less than three hours after McCool was arraigned on DUI charges from Tuesday.