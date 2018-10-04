Posted: Oct 04, 2018 2:49 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2018 3:30 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested this week after violating a protective order for a fourth time in less than four months. Stephanie Thomasson stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse facing charges of violating a protective order and smuggling contraband into jail.

According to an affidavit, a male victim who has an order restricting contact from Thomasson reported that she was outside his home in a car. By the time police arrived the man suspected that Thomasson was now in the house, possibly having entered through a window on the side of the residence.

While looking through the house another officer advised that Thomasson was in the front yard. She was placed under arrest. Upon arriving at the Washington County Jail a small baggie containing a white powdery substance was found on her person. Thomasson did not disclose to officers when she was arrested.

Bond was set at $25,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.