Posted: Oct 05, 2018 7:13 AMUpdated: Oct 05, 2018 7:13 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Bartlesville High Bruins are looking to end a four-game losing streak on Friday night, when they head to Sand Springs to take on the Sandites.

Bartlesville’s defense struggled, while the offense surged, a week ago in a 63-58 loss to Sapulpa at Custer Stadium.

Sand Springs will present some more challenges to the Bruin defense. The Sandites have a mobile quarterback in Caden Pennington, and they are not afraid to use him in the run game. He has rushed for 300 yards in five games this year, including four touchdowns.

Interior runs and quarterback isolation plays, especially when used with a fullback, hurt BHS defensively last week. Sapulpa used a game plan similar to Collinsville’s back in week two, and it worked for the Chieftains. Bartlesville head coach Lee Blankenship says once teams see a weakness in their opponents, they will try to go after it.

Sand Springs has the same record as Bartlesville, 1-4 overall and 0-2 in district play, so someone will come away with district win No. 1 on Friday.

A 7:00 PM kick off and a 6:30 pregame on KWON – AM 1400 and FM 93.3.

You can also listen to the game worldwide at BartlesvilleRadio.com and on the Bartlesville Radio App.