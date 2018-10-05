Posted: Oct 05, 2018 12:33 PMUpdated: Oct 05, 2018 12:33 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville police remember one of their own this weekend. Lieutenant Robb Fouts died shortly after being diagnosed with cancer. Lt. Fouts had been released from the hospital on Thursday, Sept. 20 and he past away the following Sunday, Sept. 23.

Acting chief Rocky Bevard says the loss came as a surprise to many in the Bartlesville Police Department.

The 4th annual Cops and Rodders Car Show sponsored by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reserve program will continue to raise funds for the Fouts family on Saturday, October 6th at 611 SW Adams Blvd.

50-percent of the concession proceeds raised at this event will go to the Fouts family. The rest of the proceeds will go towards the police department’s Christmas and Thanksgiving programs.

Bevard asks people to bring their families out for hamburgers and hot dogs, to check out some great cars with some great people and to help Bartlesville’s own.

A Go Fund Me page has also been set up to help the Fouts family.