Garrett Giles

Pawhuska will have its National Indian Taco Championship Saturday. City of Pawhuska officials say people should bring their appetites downtown and feast on the best Indian Tacos around while enjoying entertainment like music, Native American dance, and many different kinds of vendors.

Rated one of the top food festivals in the state, this family friendly event will also feature a children's exhibition in the afternoon.

Visitors can sign up to judge any of the three competitive rounds for just 5 dollars. For more information, call the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce at 918-287-1208.