Posted: Oct 05, 2018 2:14 PMUpdated: Oct 05, 2018 2:14 PM

Garrett Giles

According to our news partners at the News on 6, the man known as “Joe Exotic” indicted in a murder-for-hire plot will remain in U.S. Marshals' custody until his trial.

Court documents say Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage was remanded to custody of the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday during a pretrial hearing. He is being accused of trying to hire two people to kill a Florida woman.

The woman who was allegedly targeted in the murder-for-hire plot said "Joe Exotic" threatened her life more than a dozen times including in a series of disturbing videos.

Maldonado-Passage dabbled in politics when he made a run for president in 2016 and Oklahoma governor as a Libertarian in 2018. He managed to receive the least amount of votes in the Libertarian primary for governor on June 26.

The trial will take place in the Western District Court of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City.

(Photo credit: News on 6)