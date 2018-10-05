Posted: Oct 05, 2018 4:54 PMUpdated: Oct 05, 2018 4:54 PM

Garrett Giles

Voter registration surges in Washington County prior to the Nov. 6 general election and the regular municipal election for the City of Bartlesville’s Ward 2 and Ward 4.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says that 1,958 new voters in the county have registered for the upcoming election since January 2018 to the end of September 2018. According to House, only 957 new voters registered for the 2014 primary election in the same time frame.

The huge jump in voter registration from 2014 to 2018 amazes House the most.

House says the number of Democrats registered to vote have dropped by 1,217 registered voters since 2014. The Republican, Independent and Libertarian parties have all seen increases in their party affiliations since 2014.

The Repubican party in Washington Conty saw a jump from 17,220 people registered in 2014 to 18,551 people registered as Republican in 2018. Independents jumped from 4,034 registered voters in 2014 to 5,285 people registed in 2018. Lasty, Libertarians have had 101 people register to vote in Washington County. The Libertarian party didn't exist in 2014.

People have until Oct. 12 to register to vote and can get Oklahoma Voter Registration Application Forms at the County Election Board Office located at 420 S Johnstone, Room 101. They can get the forms at all post offices, public libraries, and tag agencies. For more information, call the Election Board at 918-337-2850.