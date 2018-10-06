Posted: Oct 06, 2018 4:26 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2018 4:26 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Second-District Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin has issued a statement following the senate's confirmation of Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Mullin says Judge Kavanaugh’s fortitude and resilience throughout his confirmation process is beyond admirable. The congressman says Kavanaugh's commitment to the rule of law, justice, and the Constitution will serve this country well while he sits on the bench for the many years ahead.

Mullin congratulated Judge Kavanaugh on his confirmation to the United States Supreme Court, saying there is no one more qualified or more deserving to serve on the highest court in the land.