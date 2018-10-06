Posted: Oct 06, 2018 4:30 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2018 4:30 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma lawmakers are exploring whether schools should start the school year later to cut utility costs.

CNHI Oklahoma report s lawmakers launched a legislative study Wednesday where Oklahomans for School Calendar Reform said school districts spend money on cooling schools that could be appropriated to classrooms.

The group says electricity bills peak in July and August when many districts start classes. Supporter Barbara Bowersox estimated Oklahoma school districts pay a combined $80 million a year on electricity.

The group also pressed for uniform school start dates. An analysis by the group found that there are 58 different first days of school across the state, including 13 in Oklahoma County alone.

Opponents say school leaders know what's best for their communities and lawmakers shouldn't dictate when schools start.