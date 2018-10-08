Posted: Oct 08, 2018 4:21 AMUpdated: Oct 08, 2018 4:21 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A portion of State Highway 18 was re-opened in Osage County at about 2:30 Monday morning. Highway patrol troopers were busy helping with traffic control in Fairfax as a result damage to a two square block area from a tornado Sunday evening. OHP reports there were very minor injuries reported and but no fatalities. State Highway 18 was closed both northbound and southbound due to downed power lines and debris in the roadway.

Power was restored to the town's Hospital and Nursing home. The backup generators were also down after the tornado. The American Red Cross is in route to assist.