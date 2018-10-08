Posted: Oct 08, 2018 9:46 AMUpdated: Oct 08, 2018 3:01 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville School Board will hold a noon-hour meeting on Tuesday. Board members will get information updates from five school sites during the session. Principals and building leaders form Madison and Central Middle Schools and Hoover, Jane Phillips, and Woodrow Wilson Elementary schools will update the board.

The updates are part of a yearly series of briefings for the board on each of the sites in the district. The school board has planned a series of sessions over the next several weeks to hear from each of the school sites in the district.

The school updates give board members a chance to ask staff members from each site questions about programs or teaching strategies are working or what changes are being made in past practices to improve the educational process. No votes are normally scheduled.