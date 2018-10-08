Posted: Oct 08, 2018 10:11 AMUpdated: Oct 08, 2018 1:14 PM

Garrett Giles

To start their regularly scheduled meeting Monday the Washington County Commissioners approved a proclamation to declare this week 4-H Youth Development Week.

The Washington County Commissioners approved and passed on the Copan Public School’s application for financial assistance from the Rural Economic Action Plan for approximately $27,000. Copan Public Schools wants housing for safety equipment.

Two bids were also approved at the meeting. One bid for $3,007 submitted by Justin Cox was approved for a 2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport. The other approved bid was for a 2000 Jeep Cherokee Classic 4x4 for $1,200 submitted by Christina Shepherd.

In other business, the commissioners approved an Oklahoma Department of Transportation form for the Green Lake Project in Washington County District 3. They approved a labor agreement between the Washington County Health Department and Araceli Calhoon for $25 per hour for the services too.