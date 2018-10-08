Posted: Oct 08, 2018 11:00 AMUpdated: Oct 08, 2018 1:16 PM

A special meeting followed the regularly scheduled Washington County Board of Commissioners meeting Monday. The commissioners in their Correctional Facilities Authority meeting took action to confirm the account balance information with financial institution Stots, Archambo, Mueggenborg & Barclay PC. Commissioner Mitch Antle and others explain the approval.

Stots, Archambo, Mueggenborg & Barclay PC needed an authorized signature from commissioner Mike Bouvier before they could send the account balance information to the bank.

The commissioners would approve the confirmation of the account balance information for Bouvier to sign. According to the commissioners, the authority will last until December 2019.