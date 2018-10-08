Posted: Oct 08, 2018 2:28 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2018 3:00 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville’s City Finance Director Jason Muninger says the October deposit the city received from August sales was roughly $59,000 over expectations.

With the funds from the October deposit, Muninger says a portion from that has to go into a reserve fund for the Silver Lake Village tif collections.

Muninger says the city is off to a good start this year. For the year's collection minus the tif collection, Muninger says collections are up 4.4-percent which is roughly $289,000 over their expectations for the year. With the tif proceeds included, 2.9-percent with roughly $197,000 over what the City of Bartlesville had anticipated.

Muninger says they normally have a few good months then one bad month when it comes to sales tax collections, but he says they should be able to carry the momentum moving forward. The City of Bartlesville is a quarter of the way through the fiscal year.